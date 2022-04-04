ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

AC Milan's fourth kit joins Serie A's weird wardrobe of 2021-22 jerseys

By Chris Wright
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid before them, AC Milan are the latest major European football club to partner up with a fashion brand to produce a new, limited edition kit. Milan have collaborated with Italian technical streetwear designers NemeN to create a new collection that includes both a...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diego Maradona
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Serie A#Paris Saint Germain#Real Madrid#European#Italian#Puma#Nemen
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He is the talisman, he's the leader now and he's stepped out of the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo': Rio Ferdinand hails Karim Benzema after his hat-trick against Chelsea... and insists 'they should be engraving his name on the Ballon d'Or'

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lauded Karim Benzema 'the best number 9 on the planet' and insists they should already be engraving his name on the Ballon d'Or. The 34-year-old Frenchman notched a hat-trick to guide Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the first leg...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch live, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy