ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk Buys Large Stake In Twitter, Sending Stock Soaring

By John BIERS
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter's shares soared after Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed on Monday a large stake in the social media company, which he has criticized for its approach to speech rights. Musk, who has more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform, became its largest shareholder following the purchase of 73.5 million...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
TheStreet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks a New Twitter Might Be Needed

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive, or the "Technoking of Tesla," as he likes to call himself, Elon Musk has been advocating for significant changes to be made at social media platform Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report over the last 24 to 48 hours. Musk's...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Elon Musk is Now Twitter's Biggest Shareholder

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Undermines Democracy,’ Suggests Need for ‘a New Platform’

Elon Musk on Friday argued that Twitter “undermines democracy” with its restrictions on users’ posts and suggested that a “new platform” might be needed. The Tesla founder joined the debate on censorship on major social media platforms, first posting a Twitter poll centered on the question: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Forbes
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tesla
Salon

Elon Musk blows up Twitter with board of directors announcement

Elon Musk will join Twitter's board of directors, the social media platform announced on Tuesday. The news comes one day after a regulatory filing revealed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO purchased 9.2% of Twitter stock, officially setting him up as the company's largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal shared the...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Why Did Elon Musk Change His Twitter Name to ‘Elona’?

Recently, SpaceX and Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk threw followers for a loop when he changed his Twitter name to “Elona.”. The origin of this change comes from an ongoing social media saga. The latest chapter started when Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, posted a lengthy message to Musk wherein he mocks the entrepreneur. One such insult is referring to Musk as “Elona.” Instead of taking offense, Musk updated his profile to reflect the nickname–likely not what Kadyrov had in mind.
INTERNET
Telegraph

Elon Musk blames soaring costs for Tesla price rises

Elon Musk has blamed the soaring cost of parts for raising the price of every Tesla model. The electric car maker has increased the cost of its cars in the UK in recent days and raised them twice in the US and China over the past week. Its cheapest car...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
41K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy