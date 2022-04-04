ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk recently purchased 9.2% of Twitter stock, according to a filing Monday, making him the largest shareholder in the company. News of the purchase sent shares of Twitter soaring 22% in early trading. Musk did not disclose what he paid for the shares, but his stake was worth $2.9 billion...

kion546.com

