‘The Marketplace’ gives new hope for small businesses in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB )–If you’re looking for a one stop shop to support small local businesses then look no further! “The Marketplace” is located at 12101 Panama City Beach Parkway in the Lyndell Center, and features over 30 local small business booths.

It’s the brainchild of Christina Lewis and Georgia Barksdale who own The Georgia Hammer. The two founded their small business in 2018 after Hurricane Michael after losing their jobs.

Lewis said she wanted to help other small businesses after her success.

“With the economy right now it is so hard to open a storefront, and I wanted to give other small businesses a platform to sell their products” she said.

While it may be tempting to order your gifts and trinkets online, Lewis added shopping small has a bigger impact than you would expect.

“When you shop small, that money goes towards a child’s baseball practice or groceries for a family, not a big corporation.”

The Marketplace is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

News 13 This Morning caught up with some of the vendors featured at The Marketplace, you can see them in the segments below:

