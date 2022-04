Spring Break 2021 is here and this sounds like a fun event for both the little ones and the adults with them. The Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners is hosting a Princesses and Superheroes event on Saturday, April 2nd. What makes it cool for the kids is obviously the princesses and superheroes, but it's a chance for the adults to relive automotive memories on the Gilmore Car Museum campus. And maybe it also exposes the younger ones to some of our automotive history.

12 DAYS AGO