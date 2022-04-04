ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Gun buyback event to be held this weekend

AURORA, Colo. — Three weeks after an initial gun buyback event in Denver, a second event will be held Saturday in Aurora. The second of eight planned buyback events will be held Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aurora Day Labor Center at 1521 Dayton...

