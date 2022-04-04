ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk buys 9% stake in Twitter worth $3.7B, becomes its largest shareholder

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Just weeks after publicly questioning whether Twitter holds up free speech, Elon Musk dropped nearly $3 billion to become its largest stakeholder.

The Tesla CEO purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media company, more than quadruple the position of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Monday.

Based on Twitter’s closing price Monday, Musk’s newly acquired 73,486,938 shares are worth $3.67 billion.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur hasn’t publicly commented on his purchase, but it comes as he has seemingly grown more upset with how Twitter does business.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” he tweeted alongside a poll on March 25. “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Of more than 2 million votes, 70.4% of respondents said “no.”

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” he wrote in a followup tweet. “What should be done?”

Days later, he said he was “giving serious thought” to building his own social media platform when asked by a follower.

At less than 10%, Musk’s ownership of Twitter is considered “passive” by Wall Street’s measures, but he could still wield massive power in how the social media site operates moving forward.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is currently investigating Musk for his November tweet asking fans whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake, causing shares in the company to plummet.

In 2018, Musk and Tesla were each fined $20 million by the SEC for his tweets about securing funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, which also caused a market collapse. Musk resigned as the Tesla chairman as part of the settlement over the fraud charges but remained CEO.

