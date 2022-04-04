Oneida Indian Nation partners with NYC museum on program

Dianne M. French, 76, of Clark Mills, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Born in Rome on September 5, 1945, Dianne was the daughter of the late John H. and Jean J. (Hayes) Lloyd. She graduated from Oriskany Central School and trained at the Utica School of Practical Nursing. Receiving her Associates in Nursing in 1981, Dianne went into her nursing career with full force, loving and serving every position she held in the Mohawk Valley region. Her career spanned hospital care, doctors’ offices, nursing homes, hospice care, volunteer organizations and her most cherished and longest held, that of in-home private care. Every client she gently cared for was her “favorite.” Talk of retirement was always on her mind as she grew older, but she could never bring herself to fully stop nursing. It was her passion and the heartbeat with which she walked every day.

CLARK MILLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO