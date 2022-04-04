ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Oneida Indian Nation partners with NYC museum on program

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, May 14, the New-York Historical Society and the Oneida Indian Nation have partnered to offer a day full of educational offerings for teachers and families as part of the Museum’s Teacher Appreciation Day Open House. The New-York Historical Society is a museum and library in New...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret NYC

20 Free Museums In NYC To Up Your Art Intake

A New York City outing can quickly break the bank between starting your day off with a much-needed coffee , doing some shopping, and enjoying some al fresco dining . The good thing is some of the best things in life actually are free. Whether it’s free admission every day or a once-a-month sort of deal, you can view some amazing art at these 20 free museums in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open “Discovery and Revelation: Religion, Science, and Making Sense of Things” on March 18. The exhibition, presented in a chronological and thematic manner, explores the complex and ever-shifting relationship between science and religion that has been the subject of philosophizing and debate for centuries. Visitors to the […] The post National Museum of American History Opens “Discovery and Revelation” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
Oneida, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

A 59-storey skyscraper in the financial district of Manhattan, previously a sought-after residential building that boasted luxury amenities and some rent-stablised units, has become anything but a desired place to call home, as more than a dozen residents complained to the New York Times that the building’s malfunctioning elevators have made it more of a “high-rise hell”.Since late fall, New York City tenants living in the 750 apartment units at 20 Exchange Place have been caught up in an engineering and electrical maelstrom that has led to near daily elevator outages, sometimes lasting for hours, and making it near impossible...
POLITICS
Deseret News

The Washington D.C. Temple site’s history is as American as the capital city itself

He designer of Radio City Music Hall and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, a building praised by Frank Lloyd Wright as a once-in-a-century architectural achievement, received a curious invitation. In 1968, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approached Edward D. Stone about potentially designing the church’s soon-to-be-built Washington D.C. Temple.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
US News and World Report

Valentino Settles Litigation Over Pandemic-Shuttered Manhattan Boutique

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Valentino SpA said on Monday it has settled litigation with the landlord of its former American flagship on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, which the Italian fashion company abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Valentino said its amicable settlement with the landlord 693 Fifth Owner...
MANHATTAN, NY
ARTnews

Nancy Lane, Longest-Serving Studio Museum in Harlem Trustee, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Nancy Lane, an art collector and businesswoman who transformed New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem with her patronage, has died at 88. The New York Times, which first reported her death, said that she died on March 28 in Manhattan. Lane was the longest-serving board member at the Studio Museum. Having first joined the institution’s board in 1973, and later serving as its chair from 1987 to 1989, she helped build up the museum’s reputation as one of the most important sites for artists of African descent and as a key hub for Black...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneida Nation#Oneida Language#Museum#The Oneida Indian Nation#American#New York Historical#Academy Award#The Continental Army#Q A
Romesentinel.com

Dianne M. French

Dianne M. French, 76, of Clark Mills, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Born in Rome on September 5, 1945, Dianne was the daughter of the late John H. and Jean J. (Hayes) Lloyd. She graduated from Oriskany Central School and trained at the Utica School of Practical Nursing. Receiving her Associates in Nursing in 1981, Dianne went into her nursing career with full force, loving and serving every position she held in the Mohawk Valley region. Her career spanned hospital care, doctors’ offices, nursing homes, hospice care, volunteer organizations and her most cherished and longest held, that of in-home private care. Every client she gently cared for was her “favorite.” Talk of retirement was always on her mind as she grew older, but she could never bring herself to fully stop nursing. It was her passion and the heartbeat with which she walked every day.
CLARK MILLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome outdoor space begins to take shape

ROME — Work has begun on creating a public outdoor space for frequenters of downtown businesses and restaurants along West Dominick Street to have a place to sit, enjoy a bite to eat and take in outdoor entertainment and special events. Known as the Copper City Commons — “patio”...
ROME, NY
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
Romesentinel.com

Oneida County announces final weekly COVID-19 update

On Friday, the Oneida County government announced its final weekly COVID-19 case update and the last day the Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard would be updated. “Moving forward, all information should be acquired from the New York State COVID-19 Tracker (https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york) which breaks out data for Oneida County,” notes a county release.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Romesentinel.com

Rome photographer presented with 15th annual International Color Awards Nominee

LOS ANGELES — Amateur photographer Nelson Rudiak of Rome was presented with the 15th annual International Color Awards Nominee title in the category of Nature at a prestigious Winners & Nominee Photoshow streamed Saturday, March 26. The live online gala was attended by industry leaders and the photography community...
ROME, NY
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy