ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscars Producer Says Police Offered To Arrest Will Smith

By Brittney Melton, WCCB Edge
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Oscars producer Will Packer says Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
97ZOK

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Oscars Slap On Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Chris Rock has been mocking Jada Pinkett Smith for 25 years

The Daily Beast has unearthed a clip from an October 1997 episode of HBO's The Chris Rock Show -- two months after G.I. Jane was released and two months before Will Smith married Jada Pinkett -- in which he made a joke at her expense while discussing the Million Women March. “You know, at the Million Women March, there were moving speeches from people like Maxine Waters, Winnie Mandela, and here are some inspirational words from the lovely Jada Pinkett," Rock joked. Rock proceeds to cut to a clip of a young Jada Pinkett at the march, with a fake Jada yelling “Burn motherf*cker, burn!” So Rock's joke at Sunday's Oscars wasn't the first or second time he mocked her. As previously pointed out, he roasted her in his 2016 Oscars monologue.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Will Packer
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Dolby Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Calls for a “Season of Healing” on Instagram

Will Smith‘s Oscar slap to Chris Rock is still making waves across headlines. Following Smith’s apology, Jada Pinkett Smith returned to Instagram and stated it was a time for healing. “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” Pinkett Smith shared in a graphic on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy