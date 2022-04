Cody Rhodes delivered on the worst kept secret in pro wrestling by making his return to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins. During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on the return of The American Nightmare and why he believes Cody’s return was a 10 out of 10. The former WCW President said he was so proud of him and revealed that he spoke to Cody after his match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO