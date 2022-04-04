June Brown, Dot Cotton in ‘EastEnders,’ Dies at 95

Click here to read the full article.

June Brown , who memorably played the role of Dot Cotton in long-running BBC soap “ EastEnders ,” died on Sunday. She was 95.

Brown’s family said she died “very peacefully” at her home. A cause of death was not provided.

An “EastEnders” spokesperson said: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at ‘EastEnders,’ her loving warmth, wit and great humor will never be forgotten. June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of ‘EastEnders’ finest moments.”

Brown joined the cast of “EastEnders” in 1985, when she was in her 50s. She was nominated for a best actress BAFTA for her role as Cotton in 2009. She won the lifetime achievement award at the British Soap Awards in 2005. In Feb. 2020 Brown decided to step away from “EastEnders.”

Brown’s first credited role was in “The Case of the Frightened Lady” (1957) and other highlights of her career include “Psychomania” (1971), “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (1971), “Sitting Target” (1972), “The 14” (1973), “Murder by Decree” (1979), “Nijinsky” (1980) “The Prince and the Pauper” (1976), “Misunderstood” (1984), “The Mambo Kings” (1992) and “Bean” (1997). She also had a long television career and was active in theater.

In 2008, Brown was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2022, both for services to drama and to charity.

“We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side. We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time,” Brown’s family said in a statement.

U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted: “There was nobody quite like June Brown. She captured the zeitgeist of British culture like no other in her many years on our screens. Today we’ve lost a true national treasure but my goodness what a life she has led. Rest in peace.”

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “June Brown was a brilliantly talented actor who was loved by millions. Her performances as the incomparable Dot Cotton delivered some of the most memorable moments in soap history. June was hugely loved by the cast and crew and she will always hold a special place in the public’s affections. Our thoughts are with her family and many friends.”

Actor and writer Stephen Fry tweeted: “June Brown, amongst all her other wonderful human qualities and achievements, will be remembered as a tireless and fearless LGBT ally – especially during the darkest days of HIV/AIDS and Section 28… it was a privilege to know her”

Media personality Piers Morgan described Brown as a “wonderfully talented actress whose long-time portrayal of irascible fag-puffing Dot Cotton in EastEnders was one of the all-time great performances in British Television.”