Drawing on the potential for more aggressive buyouts by Musk, Twitter investors are refusing to sit on the sidelines and watch the shares climb to a whole new pedestal. The shares of American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) have grown by more than 24% in the Pre-Market today following the details of a 13G filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showing Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of the electric automaker, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has acquired a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO