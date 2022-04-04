ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttoeM_0eyjnSmT00

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.

The Unilever Suave deodorant recall

Unilever announced the Suave deodorant recall a few days ago, according to a press release shared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company is recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants that might contain high levels of benzene. An internal review showed that some product samples had too much of the dangerous chemical.

Benzene isn’t an ingredient of the Suave deodorant included in the recall. Instead, benzene is part of the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The following Suave products are part of the Unilever recall:

  • UPC: 079400751508; 079400784902 – Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder: 4 oz.; 6 oz.
  • UPC: 079400785503 – Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh: 6 oz.

Benzene and cancer risk

Various indoor and outdoor products contain the chemical benzene. The substance is also classified as a human carcinogen. People can inhale and ingest the substance, and benzene can affect the skin.

Various types of cancers have been linked to benzene exposure, including leukemia, a blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

Unilever said that daily exposure to benzene from the Suave products in the recall is not expected to cause adverse health consequences. The conclusion comes from an independent health hazard evaluation. That said, the company is still advising customers not to use the two Suave deodorants.

What you should do

Unilever discontinued the Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line in October. The company said it canceled the products for business reasons last fall. Therefore, the Suave brands in the recall had limited availability in the US.

However, the products have an expiration date of September 2023. As a result, people might still have the Suave deodorant from the recall at home.

Unilever contacted retailers to stop distribution. The company urges customers to stop using Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant. They can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or just throw it away.

People worried about the potential health effects of the Suave products in the recall should contact their physician.

Finally, check out the full press release available on the FDA website. It contains contact information for Unilever and the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Comments / 2

Related
9News

Check your bathroom: This popular brand of moisturizer has just been recalled

The maker of Jergens is recalling some of its moisturizing products because they may contain a bacteria that can pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall is for specific lots of 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer with specific codes, the Kao USA Inc. said earlier this month.
SKIN CARE
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Hudson Valley Post

ALERT: Recall Issued for Some SKIPPY Peanut Butter Products

Double check your pantry for these items. It's never a good feeling when you hear information come out about a food recall, but it is important to know what the specifics are with it. Almost everyone I know likes peanut butter and usually has some in their home at all times. SKIPPY has put out some important information on their latest recall and are asking people to check if they have purchased the products listed. According to sources, there could be small metal fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Deodorants
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
WKRC

Blood pressure medication, two generic versions recalled

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - There's very important information for those taking blood pressure medication. Pfizer is issuing a recall of its Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. There's too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines. They're common...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
97.9 WGRD

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

BGR.com

310K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy