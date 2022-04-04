ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

A Safer Louisiana Agenda

By Tom Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YNhT_0eyjnKxt00

A Louisiana lawmaker has introduced five Senate bills aimed at toughening laws regarding sentencing mandates, bail requirements, the release of criminals after conviction but before sentencing, and one allowing the Attorney General to prosecute cases in times when a district attorney will not.

The bills are from the pen of State Senator Jay Morris of Monroe.
"We've got to start somewhere. But I don't think anyone can dispute that we've had a significant spike in crime, particularly violent crime all across the state. I feel like somebody needs to step up and do what they can to address this."

Morris says these bills, along with those introduced by other legislators are just the beginning of what will likely be a multi year effort to reverse the trend of letting violent people back on the streets.

"I think the pendulum has been swinging in the favor of the offenders," Morris says. "I think it's time for it to swing back towards helping our citizenry be safe and victims of crime, particularly violent crime should be our priority."
Though Morris is from the Monroe region, he says crime like we're seeing in New Orleans is seeping into the rest of the state.

"You know a lot of it in New Orleans has been in the news of late," he says. "The horrendous carjackings and the like but we've had issues up here in Northeast Louisiana. So I'm trying to address these problems from a number of angles. What we don't get accomplished this year, we're come back next year with more."

Morris says the time has come to prioritize the victims of violent crime before the alleged perpetrators.

"Complaining about the lenient sentencing for violent crimes contributed to spike we're seeing right now. So I'm trying to address these problems and what we don't get accomplished this year we can come back next year with more. I'm hope we can get some version of all these bills through."

The Safer Louisiana Agenda, five senate bills aimed at addressing violent crime:

SB 4   - This bill would authorize a constitutional amendment to eliminate the authority of a court to grant bail after an offender has been convicted thereby allowing the legislature to pass laws relating to post conviction bail.

SB 89 - This bill prohibits the release of a criminal after conviction for a serious violence offense absent good cause shown.

SB 263 - This bill would authorize a constitutional amendment to allow the Attorney General to prosecute cases without the permission of the court in which the cases are brought under conditions set forth by the legislature. The constitution currently requires that the local court approve the Attorney General’s involvement in a case.

SB 387 - Allows the Attorney General to initiate the prosecution of a crime when a district attorney cannot or refuses to initiate a prosecution.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Judge dismisses decade-old Louisiana death penalty case

(The Center Square) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has vowed to find a way to execute death row inmates after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s execution methods. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick has granted the state’s motion to dismiss the...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Monroe, LA
Government
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Morris
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers promise nursing home reform, but produce few proposals

The failure to protect nursing home residents from the squalid conditions of an evacuation center staged in an old pesticide warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish was arguably the biggest scandal from Hurricane Ida. State health officials were eventually forced to rescue hundreds of elderly and medically fragile people from the site, and several died in the […] The post Louisiana lawmakers promise nursing home reform, but produce few proposals appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Sentencing#Constitutional Amendment#Senate#State
Watertown Public Opinion

Agendas for the week of March 28

Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note include:. Consider request from the Boys & Girls club to sell alcohol at the Camel Races on April 29 at the Extension Center. Consider out-of-county rate for inmates...
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NOLA.com

Bat-killing fungus makes first appearance in Louisiana

Louisiana has long managed to avoid an outbreak of a powdery fungus decimating bat populations across the nation. That is, until now. The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats was confirmed for the first time in Louisiana, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced this week. Scientists found the fungus on Brazilian free-tailed bats between Shreveport and Alexandria in Natchitoches Parish during sampling last year.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy