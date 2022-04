Wildlife Services, a division within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is reported to have killed over 1.75 million animals across the nation in 2021. The program describes its mission as providing “wildlife damage management assistance to protect agriculture, natural resources, property and health, and safety.” But the lengths to which they go and the number of animals they eradicate are seen as nothing short of ruthless and even lacking in scientific merit.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO