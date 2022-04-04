ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nathan Fleetwood: Hundreds search for missing man in Shrewsbury

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people have searched for a 21-year-old man who has not been seen for more than a week. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen on Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, at about 04:00 BST on 27 March. More than 400 volunteers...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Corry Ferguson: Body found on beach in search for missing man

The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach. Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks. The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nimroy Hendricks: Girl, 15, jailed for stabbing man to death

A 15-year-old girl has been jailed after admitting stabbing a man to death in West Sussex. Nimroy Hendricks, 24, was found in Russell Way, Crawley, in October 2020, with a stab wound to the chest. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday. Patrick Mastrianni, 33, was last seen yesterday in the 200 block of Gaston Street. Mastrianni is 6’ 03”, weighs 180 pounds and may be driving a dark brown Ford Escape with Tennessee Tag# […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Two teens arrested over horror video of dogs being set to attack Buddy the cat

Two boys have been arrested after a video emerged of dogs being used to attack a cat in Philadelphia.The Friday arrests came after surveillance footage on Tuesday showed individuals egging on their dogs to attack a cat named Buddy who was resting on the porch of his home. One of the dog handlers could be heard saying “good boy” as the dogs attacked the cat. The altercation came to an end when one of the cat’s owners ran outside. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) said on Friday evening that the suspects surrendered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS

