Queens mechanic Audra Fordin named PIX11’s Remarkable Woman

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In honor of Women’s History Month in March, PIX11 News highlighted remarkable women from the tri-state area who were nominated for their contributions to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life in their communities.

On Monday, PIX11 News announced the winner of the Remarkable Women initiative, Audra Fordin ! She’s a business owner, wife, mom of three, and a master mechanic. In a field with few women, Fordin is leading the pack. Watch the video player above to see Fordin’s reaction as she finds out she is the winner live on the PIX11 Morning News!

