The Show Drafts The Best Bald Celebrities

By Morgan Huelsman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDfMF_0eyjlTam00

A listener asked for the Bobby Bones Show to bring back a draft! So we did a draft on today's show (April 4) of bald celebrities!

The show had to pick Things From the 2000s:

Raymundo's picks:

  • Round 1: The Rock
  • Round 2: Bruce Willis
  • Round 3: Mike Tyson

Bobby's picks:

  • Round 1: Kenny Chesney
  • Round 2: Michael Jordan
  • Round 3: Eddie

Amy's picks:

  • Round 1: Vin Diesel
  • Round 2: Mr. Clean
  • Round 3: Jada Pinkett Smith

Lunchbox's picks:

  • Round 1: Darius Rucker
  • Round 2: Steve Harvey
  • Round 3: Jeff Bezos

Morgan's picks:

  • Round 1: Samuel L. Jackson
  • Round 2: Pitbull
  • Round 3: John Travolta

Eddie was out because he lost the last draft. Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below! Whoever loses will have to deal with a punishment in studio.

(***If you're on a computer, make sure you put your mouse on the poll below and then scroll to see all options. If you're on a phone, make sure your phone is on the poll then use your finger to scroll within the poll... also vote for the whole team!***)

Comments / 0

