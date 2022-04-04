The Show Drafts The Best Bald Celebrities
A listener asked for the Bobby Bones Show to bring back a draft! So we did a draft on today's show (April 4) of bald celebrities!
The show had to pick Things From the 2000s:
Raymundo's picks:
- Round 1: The Rock
- Round 2: Bruce Willis
- Round 3: Mike Tyson
Bobby's picks:
- Round 1: Kenny Chesney
- Round 2: Michael Jordan
- Round 3: Eddie
Amy's picks:
- Round 1: Vin Diesel
- Round 2: Mr. Clean
- Round 3: Jada Pinkett Smith
Lunchbox's picks:
- Round 1: Darius Rucker
- Round 2: Steve Harvey
- Round 3: Jeff Bezos
Morgan's picks:
- Round 1: Samuel L. Jackson
- Round 2: Pitbull
- Round 3: John Travolta
Eddie was out because he lost the last draft. Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below! Whoever loses will have to deal with a punishment in studio.
(***If you're on a computer, make sure you put your mouse on the poll below and then scroll to see all options. If you're on a phone, make sure your phone is on the poll then use your finger to scroll within the poll... also vote for the whole team!***)
Comments / 0