A record number of homes in the US are now worth more than $1m. According to Redfin, the number of homes worth more than a million has almost doubled compared to before the pandemic, going from 4.8 per cent in February 2020 to 8.2 per cent in February 2022. As a result, the wealth of homeowners is increasing while many prospective buyers are being priced out. Many renters will be unable to buy a home as incomes are rising more slowly than the price of homes. Discount real estate brokerage Redfin has said that the Bay Area is leading...

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO