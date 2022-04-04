ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Grid awards $100k to Capital Region BOCES

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Electricity and gas utility company National Grid is helping “energize the future” of high school students from across the Capital Region. The company announced Monday that they are awarding BOCES a $100,000 Workforce Development Grant that will directly benefit dozens of students from the Capital Region to the Schoharie Valley.

The funds will be used to purchase four heavy equipment simulators and to cover the cost for around 80 heavy equipment program students to earn a variety of industry-recognized professional certifications. National Grid Regional Executive Laurie Poltynski said the Workforce Development Grant is part of the company’s Project C initiative, designed to create a “…more equitable energy future in every community we serve. We are confident this award will support that future by providing crucial skills to the next generation of National Grid employees.”

Career and Technical Education Director Jeff Palmer said the work of business partners like National Grid is critical to student success. “Through the benevolence of National Grid and our business partners, students from a wide variety of backgrounds are able to launch careers directly out of high school or have an advantage when pursuing higher education,” Palmer said. “Thanks to National Grid, dozens of students will be wired for success in whatever their post-high school plans are.”

