ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Extinction Rebellion enters fourth day of protests at oil facility

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUypE_0eyjjPH800

Climate change campaigners have staged a protest at an oil facility near Heathrow Airport on their fourth day of action.

Extinction Rebellion said around 30 protesters returned to the Esso West oil facility in west London at 4am on Monday as part of their campaign to urge the Government to stop using fossil fuels.

In a statement, the group said they were blocking the entrance with two bamboo structures and two large banners that said “Join Us – London 9th April” and “Stop Fossil Fuels Now”.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the force is aware of the protest and officers are at the scene.

In an update on Monday afternoon, Extinction Rebellion said the force had “begun dismantling this structure while a protester remains attached at height”.

The PA news agency has contacted the Met for further comment.

Since Friday, the campaigners and a second group, Just Stop Oil, have staged a number of protests at oil terminals and refineries across the UK.

Over the weekend Just Stop Oil blocked oil depots in Grays, Purfleet, Buncefield, Tamworth and central Birmingham.

More than 80 people were arrested in Essex over the weekend, while 14 were held in Staines in Surrey, and six were arrested in Birmingham.

Andrew Smith, from Extinction Rebellion, said: “We’re here to say that climate action cannot wait. Right now, governments are choosing to exploit the crisis in Ukraine to hand out oil licences and continue the fossil fuel economy that’s destroying us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjE9f_0eyjjPH800
A campaigner is seen standing near a lorry at the facility (Extinction Rebellion/PA)

“The reality is, the UK public wants faster action on climate as the energy crisis hits. We know what is happening and what needs to be done – by acting in favour of corporate interest over the will of the people, the Government is showing contempt for the people who elected them.

“How long ago did our Prime Minister say Cop26 was our last chance to save humanity? And now they’re sidelining climate policy once again. This is not living in reality.”

The group said further action is expected on April 9 in London’s Hyde Park.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Victims of extremism urged to share experiences to help UK tackle terror

People who have been targeted by extremists are being urged to share their experiences as part of a major independent review that will help the Government tackle hatred and division. The Government’s independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience, Dame Sara Khan, is launching a call for evidence on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

Disrupting Russia’s Gazprom ‘could end war tomorrow’, Extinction Rebellion Ukraine founder says

The war in Ukraine could be stopped “tomorrow” by causing disruption to Gazprom, the founder of the Ukrainian branch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) has said, calling on climate protesters worldwide to demonstrate at the Russian energy giant’s offices. The climate activist, who wanted to go only by his first name Grisha, told The Independent it was a “problem” to be expressing solidarity with Ukraine while still funnelling money into the invading country through oil and gas imports, and said Russian fossil fuels should be “blocked”.He is one of millions who have been displaced by the Russian invasion which started...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Protest#Ukraine#West London#Refineries#Extinction Rebellion#The Metropolitan Police#Just Stop Oil
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
Washington Examiner

The end of the climate change legend

For many years now, there has been a spirited debate about whether climate change is science, religion, or even perhaps a secret route to socialism. That question remains unanswered, but we've now discovered with certainty that climate change is a political albatross around the neck of the Democratic Party. The...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

New UN Climate Report to Tackle Reining in Emissions

(Reuters) - The U.N. climate science panel publishes its final report in the current assessment cycle on Monday, and this time will focus on ways of curbing greenhouse gas emissions, although the consensual nature of the reports means it could steer away from the most dramatic warnings. Hundreds of scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘It’s now or never’: IPCC warns emissions must decline by 2025 to avoid dangerous climate change

Scientists working for the world’s leading authority on climate change have warned that less than three years remain to bring global emissions into decline and avert a “catastrophic” temperature rise.The “now or never” call to action from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published on Monday, also urged for emission levels to be slashed in half by 2030.At a press conference, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called investing in new infrastructure relating to fossil fuels, which are behind the continuing rise in planet-heating greenhouse gases, “moral and economic madness”.“Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals,” he said....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Call to end the fossil fuel age as UN sets out latest stark climate warning

UN scientists have called for an end to the fossil fuel age, as a new report warns immediate action is needed to curb dangerous climate change.Meeting goals agreed by countries to limit temperature rises to 1.5C or below 2C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change requires rapid, deep and immediate greenhouse gas emissions cuts in all areas,  a new UN report says.And it calls for “substantial reductions” in the use of fossil fuels to curb emissions.While there are signs of action, the world is heading for more than 3C of global warming, scientists from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Litany of broken promises’: UN chief delivers damning climate speech warning of ‘cities under water’

A litany of broken climate promises. A file of shame cataloguing empty pledges.This was how Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, described the latest chapter of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published Monday.Mr Guterres did not mince his words as he addressed the virtual news conference to unveil the landmark report’s third chapter, which focuses on how the world can limit global heating to under 1.5C as outlined in the Paris Agreement.In a speech, the UN chief accused some governments and businesses of “lying” and said it was the countries that are increasing production of fossil...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy