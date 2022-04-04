ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pat McAfee steals show at WrestleMania, takes stunner from Steve Austin

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat McAfee stole the WrestleMania show on Sunday night. McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-radio personality and WWE commentator, squared off with Austin Theory on the second night of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. McAfee put on a show. At one...

www.foxnews.com

PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
Popculture

WWE Fans Go Crazy After Vince McMahon Messes up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon stole the show during the second night of WrestleMania 38 as he competed in a match against Pat McAfee. McMahon won the match thanks to the help of Austin Theory, but the celebration didn't last for too long as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and gave McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner. However, the chairman of WWE didn't get the timing down and ended up falling over during the move.
NFL
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
Financial World

Vince Russo: "Vince McMahon is punishing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch"

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
WWE
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins For WWE SmackDown

A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team willing to make big offer for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes. Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Tom Brady Made A Pretty Huge Purchase This Week

When you make as much money as Tom Brady does, you’re going to have a lot of disposable income. Brady has gotten involved in the word of NFTs lately, and this week, he made a sizable purchased in that marketplace. According to Boardroom, Brady purchased Bored Ape #3667 for...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Notes

WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for Night Two of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. For the second night in a row, the announced attendance was much lower than the number of tickets distributed as WrestleTix reports that 65,653 tickets were out. WWE usually boosts their attendance...
WWE

