Clarksville, TN

Vote for Clarksville's girls athlete of the week for March 28-April 2

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Check out who made our Clarksville girls athlete of the week poll and then vote for your favorite athlete for the week of March 28-April 2.

This week's poll includes familiar names and a few newcomers. Clarksville's Emberly Nichols was selected as well as Northeast track athlete Sadie Gibson. Northeast softball star Amanda Torres made the list as well as Rossview's Sam Vanderyt and Northwest's Aniah Filmore.

Vote now before the poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your selection and we'll unveil the winner Thursday afternoon.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

