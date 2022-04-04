ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas Prices Decline After Oil Price Drop

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
Florida gas prices are declining again after jumping 13 cents early last week. The state average briefly reached $4.24 per gallon last Tuesday.

However, Florida gas prices have since declined a total of 7 cents in the past five days, and that downward trend is likely to continue this week, unless oil prices rebound.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.17 per gallon. That’s 5 cents more than this time last week, 55 cents more than last month, and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year. The state average is also 68 cents more than what drivers paid before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Gas prices are drifting lower now that oil prices are declining again,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil dropped last week after President Biden announced plans to release 1 million barrels per day from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in effort to ease global supply concerns. The downward pressure was compounded by news that other countries are considering similar action. The oil price drop could enable gas prices to fall back below $4 a gallon in the next couple of weeks. That is unless something causes oil prices to rebound this week.”

The U.S. price of oil dropped 13% last week. Friday’s settlement of $99.27 per barrel was $14.63/b less than the week before. It’s also $24.43 per barrel less than this year’s high of $123.70/b.

Fuel Price Overview

  • Sunday’s Florida Avg. – $4.17 per gallon
  • Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up – $62.55 for a full tank
  • 2022 High – $4.38 per gallon
  • 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon
  • 2022 U.S. Oil Price High – $123.70 per barrel
  • 2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.34), Fort Lauderdale ($4.24), Miami ($4.23)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.98), Pensacola ($3.98), Panama City ($4.07)

InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa, FL
