Cars

Hertz will order up to 65,000 Polestar EVs for its rental fleet

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 2 days ago

Hertz isn't just leaning on Tesla to electrify its fleet. The rental car agency has struck a deal that will see it buy "up to" 65,000 Polestar EVs over the next...

