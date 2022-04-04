LightShed's Rich Greenfield breaks down what Elon Musk's Twitter stake means for investors

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. Elon Musk has found something to keep himself occupied until his first crewed mission to Mars fulfills his prediction and lands on the Red Planet in 2029. He’s purchased a 9.2 percent share in Twitter for $2.9 billion — where he has 80.2 million followers — making him the social media company’s largest shareholder. Given his $299 billion fortune, all it would take is a few mouse clicks to place the entire company in his shopping cart and complete the transaction in short order. If he does so, in addition to being the electric car guy and the rocket guy, he’ll become the Twitter guy, too.

