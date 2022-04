MipTV returned to Cannes after two years with a much-reduced list of exhibitors, a compact agenda and bare Palais exteriors, devoid of its usual quirky advertising. Organizer RX had the “pandemic effect” on its side, with most delegates on the ground — just over 5,000 in all, they say — appreciative of in-person meetings and reconnecting with long-lost contacts. Yet questions remain about the future of MipTV: will RX sustain the momentum going into 2023 when the events calendar is (hopefully) back to its pre-pandemic configuration? Or, amid all the tectonic changes in the industry, will the global TV industry decide that, in fact, an international meeting point is, in fact, necessary? Read on for Variety’s top takeaways.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO