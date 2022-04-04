ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar rental company Hertz is planning to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Swedish premium electric car maker Polestar over the next five years as it looks to boost its electric vehicle rental fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed. The vehicles...

