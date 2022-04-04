ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he’s ‘going away’

By Eileen Reslen, Nicholas Hautman
 2 days ago
Kanye West skipped the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Getty

Kanye West was a no-show at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night after being barred from performing at the awards show.

Ye won two trophies, Best Rap Song for “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane,” and was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for “Donda,” but opted to skip out on music’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

West’s absence was expected, as Page Six exclusively reported Friday that he had told his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, he was “going away to get help” and would not be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.”

It is unclear whether the 44-year-old, who struggles with bipolar disorder, is in a treatment facility.

West’s rep told us that he is “committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Less than a month before Sunday’s live program, Grammy execs pulled the plug on West performing due to his “concerning online behavior.”

The “All of the Lights” rapper had been on a months-long tirade against Kardashian, 41, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

He even threatened the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, twice in two newly released songs, “Eazy” and “City of God,” and buried a Claymation-version of Davidson alive in a music video for the former.

Pete Davidson is Kim Kardashian’s first relationship since she filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

The Game, West’s collaborator on “Eazy,” was the first to announce the Recording Academy’s decision on Instagram, writing, “The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.”

However, many suspected that the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s performance was more than likely axed because of his feud with Grammy host Trevor Noah in early March.

After Noah, 38, expressed concern on “The Daily Show” that West’s attacks on Kardashian shone “a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” the billionaire artist called him a racial slur online.

Noah said in response that it “breaks” his heart to see West “like this.”

He added, “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours shortly after his bashing of the Comedy Central host, and the Grammys followed suit.

Trevor Noah confessed Ye had been an “indelible” part of his life after the rapper called him a racial slur.

However, the awards show did not disinvite West from the event altogether, and his two wins Sunday night brought his career total to 24, tying him with mentor-turned-foe Jay-Z.

West, from whom Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, has a history of headline-making antics at the Grammys.

In 2015, the “Through the Wire” rapper crashed the stage when Beck won Album of the Year in an attempt to jokingly mimic his 2009 VMA stunt with Taylor Swift.

He later blamed the outburst on the “voices” in his head.

When West won Best Rap Album in 2005 for his debut, “The College Dropout,” he joked during his acceptance speech, “I know everybody’s asking the question, they wanted know, ‘I know he’s going to wild out, I know he’s going to do something crazy.’ Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn’t win.”

He concluded smugly, “I guess we’ll never know.”

Comments / 28

Debora Clark
2d ago

Huh? I'm confused because I was reading an article last week that said he was being banned from the grammys because of something he said or did

Reply(3)
8
YolandaisYolanda bored asf
1d ago

Please stay in therapy(inpatient therapy)for at least a full year. A few weeks nor months will be enough. You had issues before the death of your mom. Her passing only made you act out more. Take time to heal and don't rush back.

Reply
4
Maria Savastano Castellano
2d ago

Good now keep going and don't come back. His poor ego is hurt.You're no longer King or God.

Reply(1)
12
