HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was rescued after a two alarm apartment fire in Hurst this morning, March 25. (credit: Stewart E.McKenzie/CBS 11 News) The Hurst fire department said the call came in after 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Precinct Line Road. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in one of the apartments. One person was trapped and needed rescue. A total of four units were damaged in the fire. The Hurst fire department said 12 people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HURST, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO