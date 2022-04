Abby Thompson pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the Blair-Taylor softball team’s 10-0 win over Osseo-Fairchild on Monday. Thompson struck out six and walked one in the no-hitter. She added two hits, including a double, at the plate to help her own cause. The Thunder only reached base on the walk in the third inning, and never got past first base.

