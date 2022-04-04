ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts' new contract

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work to keep their defense together, from retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer despite there being a new head coach to extending cornerback Xavien Howard’s contract to make sure he stays around for the foreseeable future.

Another thing that Miami did to keep that side of the ball intact was re-sign a number of their linebackers, including Elandon Roberts, who was essentially the team’s starting inside linebacker in 2021. Last season was Roberts’ second with the team, and, with that, he saw his time on the field jump to 55% of the defensive snaps which led to a career-high 83 tackles, four passes defended, two quarterback hits, one sack, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

For his efforts, the Dolphins gave Roberts a one-year contract this offseason worth $2.75 million. Of that $2.75 million, $1.25 million was guaranteed in a bonus and $1 million of his $1.5 million salary was guaranteed as well. With such a large portion of the contract being guaranteed, Roberts is obviously in Miami’s plans for this season.

General manager Chris Grier also brought back Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett who were all free agents at the position as well, so it appears everyone will be back in at least similar roles. It may be smart for Miami to limit Roberts’ opportunities in coverage because it’s clearly his weakest skill.

The Dolphins will probably take this one year to see how everyone performs without Brian Flores in the building and then assess the situation from there. It’s possible that Roberts ends up being a long-term piece with this defense if he plays well.

