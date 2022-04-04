ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque’s speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing tickets

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing how they plan to pay for speeding cameras Monday.

In October council signed legislation, starting the automates speed enforcement program. Since then five cameras have been placed throughout the city, and by the end of this month, those caught speeding will get a ticket. The city has been reviewing the data collected by the cameras and say they may bring ten more cameras throughout the city by next year.

“We’re not looking to make money off of this. We’re looking to change the culture and make everyone safer.” Albuquerque City Council member Brooke Bassan said.

Those who get a ticket will have the option to pay a $100 fine or complete community service.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
