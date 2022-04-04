ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering June Brown and character Dot Cotton

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress June Brown has died at the age of 95 years old....

www.bbc.com

digitalspy.com

EastEnders pays on-air tribute to Dot Cotton actress June Brown after death

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has paid an on-air tribute to Dot Cotton actress June Brown following her death. The BBC One soap included a title card honouring the life of the 95-year-old actress following Monday's (April 4) episode, hours after news of her passing was announced by soap bosses. The...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
June Brown
Elite Daily

1 Of The Bridgerton Siblings Disappears In Season 2 — Here's Why

One of the most challenging things in an ensemble series is making sure each character gets enough screen time. In Bridgerton, with eight siblings in the family, all of whom are expected to eventually get romance stories of their own, this is especially tough. You want to highlight the star of the season, without taking away the spotlight of others. In Season 1, the series focused on the oldest five siblings at the expense of the youngest three, largely by shipping off sixth-born Francesca to boarding school for almost the entire season. Now in Season 2, Francesca is again barely in Bridgerton, but the reason for her absence is a bit different this time,
BBC
digitalspy.com

Channel 4 responds to claims Married at First Sight cast dropped out

Channel 4 has responded to claims that multiple cast members from the upcoming second series of Married at First Sight UK dropped out of the show. The Sun reported that a number of singletons had apparently changed their minds before making it down the aisle, leaving producers with a headache.
SheKnows

As Soap Vet Lands on Young & Restless, She Reveals Why She Left Her Frontburner Role

Some longtime viewers of daytime may recognize a familiar face on The Young and the Restless next week. One Life to Live alum Julia Montgomery will appear for one episode on Wednesday, March 23, as a Los Angeles real estate agent named Tanya, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and there’s a fun twist. The actress is actually a licensed real estate agent and told the magazine, “The director allowed me to change around a few words to make it more realistic. I felt like I had free rein, which was fun.”
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight viewers start a petition to make Ella Ding the next Bachelorette - after she was brutally DUMPED by husband Mitch Eynaud during final vows

She was savagely dumped by her husband Mitch Eynaud during their final vows on Tuesday night's episode of Married At First Sight. But viewers are now calling for financial advisor Ella Ding, 26, to become the next Bachelorette, in the hopes she'll finally find her happily ever after. On Wednesday,...
Marie Claire

Who Are Kate and Edwina Sharma in 'Bridgerton' Season 2?

The second season of Bridgerton, which hits Netflix March 25, picks up right where the last one left off. As you'll recall, with the family's eldest daughter, Daphne, happily married off—to a duke, no less—and already welcoming her first child, eldest son Anthony, the family's de facto patriarch, decides in the final moments of season one that it's time for him to give up his philandering ways and find a suitable marriage as well.
