Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons review

A bunch of Call of Duty games have seemingly appeared on Xbox Game Pass. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard, the publisher and owner of franchises like Call of Duty. Once this happens, Microsoft will have total ownership of the beloved FPS series and be allowed to do as it pleases. It could make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, but Microsoft has suggested it will keep the series on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Major changes to the series have already seemingly begun happening under Activision, though seemingly unrelated to the Microsoft deal since the tech giant doesn't have any say in what Activision does until the deal closes. Call of Duty will reportedly take a year off in 2023, which is expected to be after the deal has finalized.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO