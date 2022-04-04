ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Anson, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Montgomery; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE NW AND SOUTHERN PIEDMONT Windy conditions will develop today, with southwesterly wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected this afternoon. Although relative humidity values will be high this morning, they will quickly drop to 25-35 percent this afternoon through the evening. These winds and low relative humidity values will create an increased fire danger through this evening. Winds will begin to diminish late afternoon through the evening. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Leave extra time for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Orange; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 715 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 611 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Crabtree Creek at Capital Blvd in Raleigh is in flood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Dunn, Zebulon, Benson and Goldston.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Orange; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson Increased Fire Danger Through early this Evening West northwesterly wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph and minimum relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent will continue through early this evening. Increased fire danger will result. Winds will diminish and relative humidity values will increase around sunset. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Davidson, De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Autauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Autauga FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga and Chilton. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1007 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Calera, Clanton, Jemison, Thorsby, Deatsville, Maplesville, Billingsley, Pooles Crossroads, Plecher, Gap Of The Mountain, Verbena, Chilton County Motor Sports Park, Vida Junction, Marbury, Mitchell Lake, Lay Lake Dam, Parnell, Lay Lake, Lomax and Isabella.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marion County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MARION COUNTY, AL
#The Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chatham, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Chatham; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties. For the Cape Fear...including Moncure...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Deep River At Moncure. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding is likely upstream of the gage site along North Plank Road just south of highway 421 in Lee county, and on R Jordan Road north of highway 421 in Chatham county. At the gage site, flooding reaches the base of the river gage housing, but is confined to woods and pasture immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Deep River Moncure 9.0 9.1 Thu 7 am EDT 9.5 5.9 3.7 3.2
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Hoke, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Edgecombe; Hoke; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne; Wilson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Scotland, Wilson, Hoke, Wayne, Sampson, Cumberland and Edgecombe Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS

