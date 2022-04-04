ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

County Road 169 to close for bridge replacement project

By Michael McShane
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - County Road 169 will be closed off...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Crack in bridge closes Country Club Road in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The bridge at County Club Road and Highway 49 in Hattiesburg has been closed indefinitely after a crack was discovered. City leaders said the crack was found during a scheduled inspection of the bridge on Monday, March 14. A detour is available by Memorial Drive, William Carey Parkway, Wisteria Drive, Country […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
KEYC

MnDOT hosts intersection improvement open house in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Commuters heading through St. Peter have the chance to hear and give feedback on plans for a busy intersection in town. MnDOT is hosting an open house to discuss the project planned for 2023 to improve the intersection at Highways 169, 22 and 99 in St. Peter.
SAINT PETER, MN
WNYT

Dam breach damages, closes Warren County road

Olmstead Road in Chester is closed between Lane Road and Route 9 due to a failed beaver dam near Hidden Lake. County Officials tell us traffic is being diverted onto Lane Road, to North Gore Road, to Igerna Road and then to Route 9. A message board is being posted...
CHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Uban Construction
WLBT

Board of Supervisors approves $950K in road and bridge projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes will be coming to some drivers in Hinds County, after the board of supervisors authorized spending more than $955,000 to repave roads and replace a bridge. Monday, the board voted to spend approximately $763,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to mill and overlay...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
KEYC

MnDOT to upgrade traffic cameras

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing to upgrade traffic light technology. Starting April 16, work will begin on installing fiber-optic cable along Highways 22, 14 and 169, as well as the MnDOT regional building on Bassett Drive in Mankato. New traffic cameras will also be...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy