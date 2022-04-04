ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exxon makes final investment decision on fourth Guyana offshore project

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it has made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development project off the coast of Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals.

The company’s fourth, and largest, project in the Stabroek block is expected to produce about 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

The world economy will be hit if oil supplies are threatened-Saudi energy minister

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that if the security of oil supplies is threatened the world economy will suffer. The minister told an industry event that security of supplies is a priority now and some countries are forgetting about the affordability of energy. (Reporting by Maha El-Dahan, Riham Alkousaa and Yousef Saba; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guyana#Exxonmobil#Investment#Exxon Mobil Corp#Yellowtail
rigzone.com

Exxon Proves High-Quality Gas At Cyprus Offshore Well

Exxon has completed operations on the Glaucus-2 appraisal well offshore Cyprus which confirmed a high-quality gas presence. Supermajor ExxonMobil has completed operations on the Glaucus-2 appraisal well located in Block 10 offshore Cyprus which confirmed a high-quality gas presence. Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry said that the work...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
FOXBusiness

Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, petroleum reserve news

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Russia says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

March 19 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday it has continued gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers. It said the requests stood at 106.6 million cubic metres for March 19. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Clarke. Our Standards: The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil eases on pandemic worries, strong U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by a rising U.S. dollar and growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand but losses were limited by supply concerns due to sanctions on Russia for alleged war crimes. Early in the session,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Syngenta expects Ukraine harvest to fall by a third

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta expects crops output in Ukraine to slump substantially this year, it said on Thursday, as it announced fourth-quarter results. "We hope to be able to save around two-thirds of what would normally be possible," a spokesperson said on Thursday, referring to...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE China state refiners shun new Russian oil trades, teapots fly under radar -sources

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - China's state refiners are honouring existing Russian oil contracts but avoiding new ones despite steep discounts, heeding Beijing's call for caution as western sanctions mount against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, six people told Reuters. State-run Sinopec (600028.SS), Asia's largest refiner, CNOOC, PetroChina (601857.SS)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German gas importer VNG sees LNG boom, Russia's role declining

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - VNG, the eastern German gas subsidiary of power utility EnBW, on Tuesday said potential disruptions to incoming pipelines from Europe’s main supplier Russia will trigger demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diminish Russia’s future role. “LNG will see a boom in the midst of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Argentina seeks Bolivia gas boost as LNG costs soar - sources

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES/LA PAZ (Reuters) - Argentina is in talks to sharply raise natural gas imports from Bolivia to some 16-18 million cubic meters daily over the southern hemisphere winter, four sources told Reuters, though neighbor Brazil may be an obstacle to the ramp up in volumes. The South American country...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy