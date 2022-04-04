Exxon makes final investment decision on fourth Guyana offshore project

April 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it has made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development project off the coast of Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals.

The company’s fourth, and largest, project in the Stabroek block is expected to produce about 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)