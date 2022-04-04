ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two hospitalized after hit and run in WeHo; Sheriff seeking suspect

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Sheriff’s detectives were searching Sunday for a driver who struck and seriously injured two pedestrians in West Hollywood. The crash took place around 3 a.m....

