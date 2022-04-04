Two hospitalized after hit and run in WeHo; Sheriff seeking suspect

Friends and family gathered at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue in Rialto throughout Sunday, to honor their loved ones who were killed in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning. The original incident unfolded when a drunk driving suspect, identified as Alejandro Canchola, 24, nearly hit a police vehicle while driving through Colton. After failing to pull over when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. Canchola led them through Colton and into Rialto via the westbound 10 Freeway. As he exited the freeway and drove through Rialto surface streets, he collided with a vehicle traveling...

RIALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO