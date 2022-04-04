ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in custody after SWAT situation in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in southeast Austin Monday morning. At 7:10 a.m. Monday, the Austin Police Department said officers were on the scene in the 4500 block of East St. Elmo Road. At around 8:15 a.m., police confirmed to KVUE that a man...

