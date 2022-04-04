ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Fair will have Ice Cube and Willie Nelson headline

By Orri Benatar
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUUcc_0eyja11s00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2022 Ohio State Fair’s concert schedule is complete with the last three shows announced and added to the lineup.

The three concerts that will close the fair will be headlined by rap icon Ice Cube, country music legend Willie Nelson, and funk band Lakeside from Dayton.

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Ohio’s here

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

Tickets for the final three concerts will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

  • Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
  • Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits
  • Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland
  • Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn
  • Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
  • Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Scotty McCreery
  • Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. : Ice Cube
  • Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. : Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
  • Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8C4E_0eyja11s00
    Toby Keith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYaRU_0eyja11s00
    Alex Miller
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ePgg_0eyja11s00
    Foreigner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsFOf_0eyja11s00
    Nelly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K33cN_0eyja11s00
    Breland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIE8r_0eyja11s00
    Dru Hill
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpOl1_0eyja11s00
    Raheem DeVaughn
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30P6wq_0eyja11s00
    Zach Williams
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zgy2O_0eyja11s00
    We The Kingdom
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w94xM_0eyja11s00
    Scotty McCreery
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYV4p_0eyja11s00
    Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEVas_0eyja11s00
    Ice Cube
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChZm4_0eyja11s00
    Willie Nelson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuSyR_0eyja11s00
    NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Noah Guthrie performs onstage during the 2017 Concert for Love & Acceptance on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Love & Acceptance)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7h4W_0eyja11s00
    Lakeside
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sf1MK_0eyja11s00
    Con Funk Shun
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 6

Related
WTRF- 7News

McDonald’s responds to live mouse found in a West Virginia woman’s drink

A woman in West Virginia is alleging she found a live mouse in her McDonald’s Mocha Frappe. Mcdonald’s responded back to 7News and said they investigated the claim. “Serving safe, high quality food and beverages is my top priority. We investigated this claim in 2020, when it was first brought to our attention, and did […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Nashville, OH
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Raheem Devaughn
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Nelly
Person
Toby Keith
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Ohio State Fair#The Ohio State Fair#The Kingdom
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
MUSIC
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy