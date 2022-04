POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 15 DAYS AGO