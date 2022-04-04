ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gusty wind advisories to start the week

By Alana Brophy
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The winds of change blow into the northern half of the state on Monday ahead of the next round of wet weather. This storm system will graze the northern half of the state later today and into Tuesday, but the biggest weather change for Monday will be the wind.

Very gusty winds are expected to pick up Monday afternoon, and the first place we’ll see that is in the west desert. West winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected near Wendover and Dugway, with the advisory for that area kicking off at noon and holding on until Tuesday evening. These winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds are expected for north to
south-oriented routes and may make travel difficult, especially on portions of I-15 and higher elevation routes.

We’ll see wind advisories continuing to go into effect Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Impactful winds are expected across the northern and central Mountains, as well as the Uinta Basin and Uinta County, WY, where a high wind warning goes into effect at 3 p.m.

Gusts in Duchesne, Roosevelt and Evanston, WY could peak at or above 58 miles per hour. The later we get into the day, the windier it will get, with winds ramping up substantially tonight and carrying through the afternoon on Tuesday, potentially into Tuesday night on the eastern side of the state. A wind advisory goes into effect for Castle Country and the San Rafael Swell at 9 am tomorrow and will expire Tuesday evening.

For the latest forecast, click here.

For more information on the winds as well as incoming rain and mountains snow, stay with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

