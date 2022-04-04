Trapping ban now in effect on public lands in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It is now illegal to use wildlife traps, snares and poison on public lands across New Mexico under...www.krwg.org
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It is now illegal to use wildlife traps, snares and poison on public lands across New Mexico under...www.krwg.org
You tree huggers can go back to where u came from. Its tradition and some peoples livelihoods to trap. I still alow it on my private land and none of you can do anything about it
We need to preserve our traditions and livelihoods not allow people who have no skin in the game to dictate what free people can and can't do.
Communism at New Mexico’s back door. It’s all about power and control and to force people one way or another in to depending on the government for something or another. It’s crucial to vote these people out.
Comments / 11