Hutchinson woman hit by vehicle driven by Silver Lake fire chief

By JP Cola
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hale Township, MN) -- A woman already injured in a McLeod County car crash was struck by the car of a...

Woman who survived crash struck by 1st responder in vehicle

SILVER LAKE, Minn. - Authorities say a woman who got out her vehicle after a crash near Silver Lake was struck by an SUV driven by a first responder. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Rhiannon Phillippi, of Hutchinson, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Star Tribune reports that Phillippi...
