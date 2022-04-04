ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modoc County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 08:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Tulelake, CA
County
Modoc County, CA
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Locales along the eastern portion of the Little Colorado River Valley and across the White Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL

