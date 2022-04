PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges and another is wanted after more than half a pound of fentanyl was seized in Bay County. We’re told the Special Investigations Division of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducted a controlled narcotics operation in Springfield in February. They say this operation led to two arrests, an arrest warrant for a third person, and more than half a pound of powder fentanyl seized.

