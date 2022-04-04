ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ice Cube and Willie Nelson headline final concerts for Ohio State Fair

By Orri Benatar
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ex4N2_0eyjWSAe00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2022 Ohio State Fair’s concert schedule is complete with the last three shows announced and added to the lineup.

The three concerts that will close the fair will be headlined by rap icon Ice Cube, country music legend Willie Nelson, and funk band Lakeside from Dayton.

7 police officers hospitalized after pursuit

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

Tickets for the final three concerts will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

  • Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
  • Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits
  • Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland
  • Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn
  • Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
  • Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Scotty McCreery
  • Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. : Ice Cube
  • Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. : Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
  • Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8C4E_0eyjWSAe00
    Toby Keith
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYaRU_0eyjWSAe00
    Alex Miller
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ePgg_0eyjWSAe00
    Foreigner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsFOf_0eyjWSAe00
    Nelly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K33cN_0eyjWSAe00
    Breland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIE8r_0eyjWSAe00
    Dru Hill
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpOl1_0eyjWSAe00
    Raheem DeVaughn
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30P6wq_0eyjWSAe00
    Zach Williams
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zgy2O_0eyjWSAe00
    We The Kingdom
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w94xM_0eyjWSAe00
    Scotty McCreery
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYV4p_0eyjWSAe00
    Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEVas_0eyjWSAe00
    Ice Cube
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChZm4_0eyjWSAe00
    Willie Nelson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuSyR_0eyjWSAe00
    NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Noah Guthrie performs onstage during the 2017 Concert for Love & Acceptance on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Love & Acceptance)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7h4W_0eyjWSAe00
    Lakeside
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sf1MK_0eyjWSAe00
    Con Funk Shun
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Nashville, OH
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Raheem Devaughn
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Nelly
Person
Toby Keith
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Wcmh#Ohio State Fair#The Ohio State Fair
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Reflects on Becoming a Member of the Grand Ole Opry: ‘Best Night of My Life’

Just one month after she became a Grand Ole Opry member, country music singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina opens up about what the membership really means to her. In a new Instagram post, Lauren Alaina shares, “One month ago today,. Trisha Yearwood forever changed my life by making me an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. And then she bought out Guitarth Brooks. Best night of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police investigating possible murder-suicide at Strongsville home

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Strongsville police are investigating following the shooting deaths of a man and a woman Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a residence at the 14000 bock of Calderdale Lane following a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Entering the home, police said they found Carrie and Kevin Keefe had sustained gunshot […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy