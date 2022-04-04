ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelcenters Of America Acquires Two Franchise Locations For $45M

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
  • Travelcenters Of America Inc TA has completed the acquisition of two travel center locations for $45 million.
  • Petro Raphine and TA Lexington, located along the Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia, have been Travelcenters franchise locations since 2011.
  • The company expects to generate more cash flow from owning the locations than franchise locations and forecasts about $9.0 million of site-level EBITDA in 2023.
  • The Petro Raphine site, currently under renovation, will have nearly 900 truck parking spaces.
  • "Investing in growth through the addition of company-owned sites is one of our key priorities for capital deployment this year," said CEO Jonathan Pertchik.
  • Price Action: TA shares closed lower by 1.42% at $42.35 on Friday.

