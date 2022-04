NASHUA, N.H. — A judge is denying a request by prosecutors to hold a trial in June for a man accused of shooting two people during a 2019 wedding at a Pelham church. The state asked Judge Charles Temple to reconsider a recent decision to push back Dale Holloway's trial and allow the court to hold it in June, but the judge said he could not do that, given recent developments in the case.

